Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Agree To Continue Online Talks On Donbas - Kiev

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:36 PM

Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Agree to Continue Online Talks on Donbas - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Normandy four foreign ministers agreed at an online meeting on Thursday to continue talks on the Donbas settlement in a video conference format, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We agreed to continue our communication with the ministers and discuss the whole range of issues related to the settlement in accordance with the Normandy and Minsk agendas ... I hope that this agreement will be fulfilled and we will be able to continue the dialogue in the video conference format. And finally, after the pandemic is over, we will return to a full-fledged format of meetings," Kuleba said at a briefing.

Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four including Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, would hold new talks in a video conference mode within four weeks.

The latest meeting of the Normandy Four leaders the first in the last three years took place on December 9 in Paris and resulted in a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

