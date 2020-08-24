UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normandy Four Foreign Ministers May Meet For Talks On Donbas In September - Germany's Maas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:04 PM

Normandy Four Foreign Ministers May Meet for Talks on Donbas in September - Germany's Maas

Foreign ministers of the Normandy format might convene for another round of talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine in September to discuss, among other things, issues pertaining to the transfer of power and elections in Donbas, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Foreign ministers of the Normandy format might convene for another round of talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine in September to discuss, among other things, issues pertaining to the transfer of power and elections in Donbas, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Maas spoke at a press conference in Kiev following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

"All parties concerned understand that in order for us to meet in the Normandy format in September at the level of foreign ministers, we need to meet not for repeating what was agreed at the Paris summit [last December], but to discuss how these agreements are being implemented," Maas said.

According to the German foreign minister, should the meeting take place, it would focus on the discussion of the so-called Steinmeier formula with an emphasis on the procedure of local elections in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, often referred to together as Donbas, as well as "the transition of authority on the border" and the scope of the military authority.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Paris Luhansk Donetsk Kiev September Border All

Recent Stories

18 minutes ago

Mauritanian ex-president released after police que ..

2 minutes ago

OPF plants 22,000 saplings during last 2 years

2 minutes ago

Russia Unaware of Plans for Normandy Four Meeting ..

2 minutes ago

8 petrol pumps sealed in sargodha

11 minutes ago

Austrian Foreign Ministry Confirms Expelling Russi ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.