KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Foreign ministers of the Normandy format might convene for another round of talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine in September to discuss, among other things, issues pertaining to the transfer of power and elections in Donbas, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Maas spoke at a press conference in Kiev following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

"All parties concerned understand that in order for us to meet in the Normandy format in September at the level of foreign ministers, we need to meet not for repeating what was agreed at the Paris summit [last December], but to discuss how these agreements are being implemented," Maas said.

According to the German foreign minister, should the meeting take place, it would focus on the discussion of the so-called Steinmeier formula with an emphasis on the procedure of local elections in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, often referred to together as Donbas, as well as "the transition of authority on the border" and the scope of the military authority.