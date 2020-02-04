Normandy Four Foreign Ministers May Meet on Feb. 14-16 - Ukraine Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The possibility of a meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers (Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany) on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference is being discussed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Tuesday.

The 56th Munich Security Conference will be held on February 14-16 in Bavaria.

"We are, indeed, discussing this kind of ideas," Prystaiko said at a press conference in Prague, as quoted by the Ukrinform news agency.