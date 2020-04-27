Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' Talks Planned for End of Week - Lavrov

The talks of the foreign ministers of the Normandy format countries, at which they will discuss the Ukrainian crisis settlement, are planned for the end of the week, and the participants are discussing the agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"We are exchanging offers on the agenda of this video contact, which is, I believe, planned for the end of this week," Lavrov told students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

He noted that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' desire to boost the implementation of the agreements reached at the summit that was held in Paris in December was not reflected in Germany's proposal.

According to Lavrov, Germany's proposal focuses on prisoner exchange, mine clearance and monitoring missions, but does not even mention political agreements and Donbas special status.

The Normandy four summit was expected to be held in April in Berlin, the minister recalled, adding that this is currently "absolutely our of question" due to the "policy of Kiev authorities."