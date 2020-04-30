UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Foreign Ministers To Discuss Settlement In Donbas In Video Conference Format

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:40 AM

Normandy Four Foreign Ministers to Discuss Settlement in Donbas in Video Conference Format

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The foreign ministers of the Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) will discuss the Donbas settlement on April 30 in the format of a video conference due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the meeting of the Normandy format foreign ministers to resolve the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine was scheduled for Thursday in the video conference format, all parties agreed.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would take part in the video conference.

She said the sides would discuss the implementation of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

