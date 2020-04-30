The foreign ministers of the Normandy format will hold new talks in a video conference mode within four weeks, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The foreign ministers of the Normandy format will hold new talks in a video conference mode within four weeks, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

"Today was just the beginning. We will intensify the work and further, we must speed up some things. We agreed that in about four weeks, in a month, we will again hold a video conference at the level of foreign ministers in the Normandy format to assess how the progress on the ground is going, as well as other topics," he said after a video conference of Normandy Four foreign ministers.

Maas also expressed hope that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format states would take place in the foreseeable future, subject to progress in implementation of the Paris meeting's decisions.

"Not only the coronavirus stands in the way of the summit, but also the implementation of the decisions became more difficult because of the epidemic. Therefore, we had to hold negotiations at our level today. For a new meeting, we need to implement what was agreed. Today we discussed the situation with implementation," he said.

He added that the most important thing was to achieve a stable ceasefire, which must be verified, and this requires the presence of a special monitoring mission throughout Ukraine.