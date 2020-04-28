UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Foreign Ministers To Hold Video Conference On Thursday - Ukrainian Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Foreign ministers of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France) will hold their negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis settlement in the format of a video conference on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The video conference will be held this Thursday, on April 30.

All the four foreign ministers will take part. I am grateful for their consent to take part in this event," Kuleba said at a briefing on Tuesday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has previously announced that the video conference will be held this week, adding that his counterparts from France, Russia and Ukraine believe that a significant share of the decisions made at the December summit in Paris has not been implemented yet.

