Normandy Four Foreign Policy Advisers to Meet Soon, Prepare Leaders' Meeting - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron that foreign policy advisers of the Normandy Four countries ( Ukraine France ) would meet soon to prepare a meeting at the level of heads of state.

"We agreed to resume cooperation in the framework of the Normandy format.

Our foreign policy advisers will meet soon and prepare the next meeting of leaders," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Paris, broadcast by the 112 Ukraine tv channel.

He said Kiev was not ready for a direct dialogue with the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, being only able to agree to talks in the Minsk format and a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy added that a ceasefire a troop pullout in Donbas were the condition for the resumption of the Normandy format talks.