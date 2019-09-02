Normandy Four Foreign Policy Advisers to Meet on Monday in Berlin for Summit Preparations

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Foreign affairs advisers of the Russian, Ukrainian, German and French leaders will meet on Monday in Berlin to discuss preparations for next Normandy Four summit.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine in order to find a solution for the Donbas crisis.

Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pushing for another summit between the four states since taking office.