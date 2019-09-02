UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normandy Four Foreign Policy Advisers To Meet On Monday In Berlin For Summit Preparations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Normandy Four Foreign Policy Advisers to Meet on Monday in Berlin for Summit Preparations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Foreign affairs advisers of the Russian, Ukrainian, German and French leaders will meet on Monday in Berlin to discuss preparations for next Normandy Four summit.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine in order to find a solution for the Donbas crisis.

Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pushing for another summit between the four states since taking office.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Germany Berlin

Recent Stories

Arab League praises UAE’s efforts to establish A ..

10 hours ago

Universities invited to present latest innovations ..

10 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change renews commitment to su ..

11 hours ago

DPM unveils digital map platform in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago

Expo 2020 prepares for next-gen healthcare innovat ..

11 hours ago

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.