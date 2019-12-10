UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:00 AM

Normandy Four Interested in Coordinating All Aspects of Donbas Special Status - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Normandy Four leaders expressed interest in coordinating all legal aspects of the special status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to a communique adopted following the Normandy Four meeting in Paris.

"The sides express interest in agreeing within the Normandy format (N4) and the Trilateral Contact Group on all the legal aspects of the Special Order of Local Self-Government ” special status ” of Certain Areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions ” as outlined in the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements from 2015 ” in order to ensure its functioning on a permanent basis," the document said.

The Normandy Four leaders also consider it necessary to "incorporate the 'Steinmeier formula' into the Ukrainian legislation, in accordance with the version agreed upon within the N4 and the Trilateral Contact Group."

According to the statement, the organization of local elections in Donbas will be one of the main topics of the next Normandy Four summit, which is expected to take place within the next four months.

