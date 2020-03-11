UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Lawmakers May Meet In April-May - Ukraine's Medvedchuk

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform ” For Life party, announced on Tuesday that a working group had been created to plan a meeting of lawmakers of the Normandy Four states, adding that the first such meeting may be held in April or May.

"Today we created a working group in coordination with our partners, the leadership of the Russian State Duma [lower house of parliament], which will plan such a meeting. The possibility of this meeting was discussed both in Berlin and Paris," Medvedchuk told reporters.

Medvedchuk added that the place and time for such a meeting would be determined in the near future.

"I think it will be in April or May. We won't take too long, because we really want to influence the processes that can lead to peace in Ukraine," the lawmaker added.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 with the participation of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In early December, the Normandy Four participants adopted a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

