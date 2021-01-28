UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normandy Four Leaders' Advisers Discuss Donbas Settlement - Ukrainian Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 AM

Normandy Four Leaders' Advisers Discuss Donbas Settlement - Ukrainian Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) held talks via videoconference and discussed steps to boost the peace process in Donbas, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said in a statement.

"Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office the President of Ukraine, took part in a meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four, held in the format of a videoconference on Wednesday. During the meeting, the sides discussed steps that could intensify the process of establishing peace in Donbas," the statement said.

The sides agreed to continue consultations at next meetings at the level of advisers.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said the meeting of advisers to the Normandy format leaders, scheduled for January 22, had been postponed to January 27.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany January

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

7 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

7 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

7 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

7 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

7 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.