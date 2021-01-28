Normandy Four Leaders' Advisers Discuss Donbas Settlement - Ukrainian Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) held talks via videoconference and discussed steps to boost the peace process in Donbas, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said in a statement.

"Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office the President of Ukraine, took part in a meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four, held in the format of a videoconference on Wednesday. During the meeting, the sides discussed steps that could intensify the process of establishing peace in Donbas," the statement said.

The sides agreed to continue consultations at next meetings at the level of advisers.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said the meeting of advisers to the Normandy format leaders, scheduled for January 22, had been postponed to January 27.