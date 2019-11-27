Normandy Four Leaders Are Yet to See Document Prepared for Paris Summit - Kremlin Aide

Experts have prepared a document for the summit in the Normandy format, but the leaders of the countries have not seen it yet, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Experts have prepared a document for the summit in the Normandy format, but the leaders of the countries have not seen it yet, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday.

The Normandy Four summit bringing together the leaders of Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine will be held in Paris on December 9.

"The document has been prepared at the expert level and must be approved by the leaders. The leaders have not seen it yet," Ushakov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin aide, it is possible that the Normandy Four leaders would want to take into account new developments and add something [to the document].

"Verbal agreements are also possible," Ushakov added.