Normandy Four Leaders Begin Bilateral Meetings Ahead of Summit

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel , as well as between Ukrainian and French leaders began in Paris on Monday ahead of the crucial Normandy Four summit.

"A meeting has begun between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Normandy Summit in Paris," the Ukrainian presidential press service wrote on Twitter.

The Russian and German leaders, in the meantime, are expected to discuss last week's expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Germany over Russia's alleged link to the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin.

All the four will meet later in the day day in a bid to settle the Donbas conflict in eastern Ukraine. It will become their first meeting after a three-year hiatus and a debut for Zelenskyy, a novice in the format.