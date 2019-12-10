Normandy Four Leaders Committed to Full Implementation of Ceasefire in Donbas by Year-End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Normandy Four leaders have confirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine by year-end, according to a communique adopted following the Normandy Four meeting in Paris.

"The sides commit to a full and comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire, strengthened by the implementation of all necessary ceasefire support measures, before the end of the year 2019," the document said.

According to the joint statement, the disengagement of troops in new locations in Donbas is slated for late March 2020.

"They will support an agreement within the trilateral Contact Group on three additional disengagement areas, with the aim of disengaging forces and equipment by the end of March 2020," the document said.

The Normandy Four leaders also pledged to support "and agreement within the Trilateral Contact Group, within 30 days, on new crossing points along the line of contact, based primarily on humanitarian criteria."

The Normandy Four leaders also encouraged the Trilateral Contact Group to facilitate the release and exchange of conflict-related detainees by year-end, based on "all for all" principle.