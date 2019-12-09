KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are discussing the final draft of their statement on Donbas conflict settlement, the summit may continue for another few hours, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Presidential Administration of Ukraine, said Monday.

"They go through each item of the communique and actively discuss it, moving to the final draft of the communique, which will be signed. I think it [the meeting] will continue for a few more hours," Tymoshenko told reporters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that the leaders focused their discussion at the Paris summit on the draft statement.