UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normandy Four Leaders Discuss Draft Statement At Paris Summit - Zelenskyy's Office

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Normandy Four Leaders Discuss Draft Statement at Paris Summit - Zelenskyy's Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are discussing the final draft of their statement on Donbas conflict settlement, the summit may continue for another few hours, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Presidential Administration of Ukraine, said Monday.

"They go through each item of the communique and actively discuss it, moving to the final draft of the communique, which will be signed. I think it [the meeting] will continue for a few more hours," Tymoshenko told reporters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that the leaders focused their discussion at the Paris summit on the draft statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Paris May

Recent Stories

Alberta Premier Kenney Heads to Ottawa to Fight Ca ..

7 minutes ago

S.African police shoot dead suspect fleeing court

7 minutes ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

7 minutes ago

Two Arrested in Connection With Japanese Doctor's ..

7 minutes ago

Fourteen Children Injured at Amusement Park in Egy ..

7 minutes ago

NAB Sukkur holds awareness walk

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.