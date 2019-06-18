UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Leaders May Meet After Ukrainian Parliamentary Elections - Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:21 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the leaders of the Normandy Four countries Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France could hold the next round of their talks on Donbas crisis settlement after elections to the Ukrainian parliament, scheduled for July 21

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the leaders of the Normandy Four countries Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France could hold the next round of their talks on Donbas crisis settlement after elections to the Ukrainian parliament, scheduled for July 21.

"As for resuming Normandy-format talks and as for the date of the meeting ....

We have discussed plans to do it [hold the meeting] after Ukrainian parliamentary elections. I discussed this yesterday in France with [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron. I really want this meeting to be held urgently, this is why the first working meeting [at the level of advisers] is planned already for July," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, aired by Ukrainian broadcasters.

Merkel said earlier in the day that the advisers' meeting, set to pave the way for the top-level talks, would be held on July 12.

