Normandy Four Leaders' Summit Is Planned for April - Ukrainian Delegation Head

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The leaders of the Normandy Four nations (Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany) plan to hold a meeting on the Donbas crisis settlement in April, Leonid Kravchuk, the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, said on Friday.

"Much effort is being done at the level of political advisers .... They focus on the key matter, the top-level meeting. It is planned for April, but it is difficult to say how it will all happen indeed," Kravchuk said, as aired by Ukraine-24 broadcaster.

According to the Ukrainian official, Russia's stand on the matter "changes every day."