Normandy Four Meeting Should Be Fruitful, Revision Required - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The meeting in the Normandy format should be fruitful, it is necessary to conduct a revision and confirm all the agreements before it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The Normandy format meeting should be productive, but for this, we first need to conduct a revision and confirm those agreements that were previously adopted," Peskov told reporters.