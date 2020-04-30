UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Ministers Agree Contact Group Should Find New Date For Donbas Truce - Kuleba

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:39 PM

Normandy Four Ministers Agree Contact Group Should Find New Date for Donbas Truce - Kuleba

Normandy Four foreign ministers agreed at a Thursday meeting that the contact group should determine a new ceasefire date in Donas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Normandy Four foreign ministers agreed at a Thursday meeting that the contact group should determine a new ceasefire date in Donas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We agreed that the trilateral contact group must discuss as soon as possible the details of the announcement for the all-encompassing ceasefire and determine the date for the start of such a truce," Kuleba told a briefing.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the four ministers had been united in the desire to carry out the ceasefire soon.

In 2014, the Ukrainian government launched a military operation against the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, which refused to recognize the new government that had come to power in Kiev. There have been attempts to introduce a ceasefire but both sides have complained of violations.

