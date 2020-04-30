UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Ministers Ask Contact Group To Focus On Pensions In Donbas - Maas

Foreign ministers of the Normandy Four Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany asked the contact group to focus on access to pensions for the people in eastern Ukraine and the work of humanitarian organizations, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Foreign ministers of the Normandy Four Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany asked the contact group to focus on access to pensions for the people in eastern Ukraine and the work of humanitarian organizations, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday.

"We decided today that the contact group must focus on the following priorities in its work in the next few weeks: access to pensions, pass [across the contact line] for those who were proven to find themselves in a difficult situation and access for humanitarian organizations," Maas said.

According to Maas, the foreign ministers discussed establishing additional checkpoints as there are only five along the contact line which is 249 miles. Maas said it was "a matter of survival" for many residents so infrastructure should be improved in the summer.

