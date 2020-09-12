UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Political Advisers Achieved No Breakthrough In Donbas Talks - Russia's Kozak

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The meeting of the Normandy Four political advisers in Berlin did not bring any breakthrough, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, who presented Russia at the talks, told reporters.

Consultations on the Ukrainian settlement of foreign policy advisers of the heads of state and government of the Normandy Four began in Berlin at about 13.20 local time (11.20 GMT) and lasted, as planned, until 20.00.

"There are no breakthroughs," Kozak said, answering the relevant question.

An exchange of views on all issues of the Donbas settlement was held, but not on all issues there were coordinated decisions reached, he noted.

"We agreed that the regime of silence, the ceasefire regime will be supported, that the additional measures that were agreed on July 22 will be unconditionally observed, implemented, those mechanisms for ensuring the ceasefire regime will be implemented both on one side and on the other," Kozak said.

He noted that the parties had agreed to continue the dialogue at the level of political advisers, but the next meeting had not been scheduled yet.

The issue of holding the Normandy Four summit was not even discussed, he said.

"There are no grounds for holding the summit," he added.

The issue of the situation around Alexey Navalny was not raised at the meeting in Berlin, Kozak also said.

