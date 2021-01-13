UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Political Advisers Agree To Meet Again In 2 Weeks - Russia's Kozak

Normandy Four Political Advisers Agree to Meet Again in 2 Weeks - Russia's Kozak

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries and representatives of their foreign ministries agreed to meet again in two weeks, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak told reporters.

Negotiations of the political advisers of the leaders of the Normandy Four on the Ukrainian settlement were held in Berlin on Tuesday, Kozak took part in them. The subject of the meeting was the discussion of the implementation of the results of the 2019 Paris summit in terms of the political settlement of the conflict.

"In two weeks, we will meet again and discuss all these issues," Kozak said.

He added that the meeting would be attended by "political advisers and representatives of the foreign ministries," it will be held online.

