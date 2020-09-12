UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Political Advisers Agreed On New Meeting To Prepare For Berlin Summit - Kiev

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:30 AM

Normandy Four Political Advisers Agreed on New Meeting to Prepare for Berlin Summit - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Political advisers of the Normandy Four countries - Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany - have agreed to hold a new meeting to discuss preparations for the future summit in Berlin, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement.

The political advisers' consultations were held in Berlin on Friday.

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, who represented Russia at the talks, said that the parties had not reached any breakthrough.

"[The parties] have reached an agreement to meet in a format of advisers of leaders of the Normandy Four countries within next [several] weeks and continue to discuss the implementation of the Paris agreements and preparations for the Normandy-format summit in Berlin," the statement said on late Friday.

