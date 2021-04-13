Normandy Four Political Advisers Continue Consultations on Donbas Ceasefire - Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Normandy Four political advisers continue consultations to resume compliance with the full and comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine's breakaway region of Donbas, the Ukrainian delegation to the contact group on the conflict settlement said on Monday.

Earlier in April, Ukrainian presidential office chief Andriy Yermak said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would soon hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Ukrainian media also reported, citing presidential spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel, that Zelenskyy had requested talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Donbas escalation. The Kremlin said on Monday that it had not received such requests in the past few days. The four countries make up the Normandy group for settlement of the crisis.

"At present, consultations are ongoing at the level of N4 [Normandy format] political advisers, whose objective is to return to strict compliance with the full and comprehensive ceasefire," the Ukrainian delegation wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military reported in late March that four of its servicemen died and two others were injured as a result of shelling near the village of Shumy, in the Donetsk region. Kiev has accused the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk of stoking tensions in the region, while the latter blamed the deterioration on the central Ukrainian authorities, reporting provocations from the Ukrainian security forces and a military buildup in the conflict zone.

The Kremlin has characterized the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow, not being a party to the conflict, could not ensure a ceasefire in the Russian-speaking Donbas region, but noted multiple provocations on Ukraine's side.