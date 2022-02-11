Normandy Four Political Advisers Have Not Discussed Security Issues in Berlin - Kozak

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Political advisers of the Normandy Four nations have not discussed in Berlin the security issues linked to the concentration of Ukrainian troops and weapons along the contact line in Donbas, Russia's negotiator and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

"We have not discussed the security issues today," Kozak said at a press briefing.