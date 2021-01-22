UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Political Advisers' Talks Postponed By Several Days - Source

The talks of political advisers of the Normandy Four leaders were postponed by several days by mutual consent, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The talks of political advisers of the Normandy Four leaders were postponed by several days by mutual consent, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

The online talks on Donbas crisis settlement were expected to take place on January 22.

"The meeting was postponed by several days upon mutual agreement," the source said.

Last week, the political advisers convened for an in-person meeting in Berlin. The talks, which lasted for more than six hours, focused on the implementation of the agreements reached at the 2019 Paris summit.

More Stories From World

