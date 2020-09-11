UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Political Advisers To Hold Talks In Berlin On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Normandy Four Political Advisers to Hold Talks in Berlin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Political advisers of the Normandy Four countries ” Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany ” will hold talks on Ukrainian conflict settlement in the German capital of Berlin on Friday amid ceasefire violations in Ukraine's southeastern region of Donbas.

The talks, initially scheduled for August 28 in Paris, were postponed due to a working trip of the French president's political adviser. This meeting is expected to pave the way for the foreign ministers of the four countries to meet at a later date.

The Russian delegation will include Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, among other officials.

