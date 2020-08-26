UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Political Advisers To Meet By September 10 - Ukrainian Presidency

Political advisers from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will discus the East Ukraine settlement in the first week of September, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Political advisers from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will discus the East Ukraine settlement in the first week of September, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Wednesday.

The Ukrainian presidency said Tuesday that the meeting originally planned for August 28 had to be postponed because of a scheduling conflict the French adviser had.

"The dates are being discussed today, the first few days of September. The meeting will happen before September 10, I think," Yermak said.

