Normandy Four Political Advisers To Meet On May 26 Via Video Conference - Source

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four will meet in a video conference mode on Wednesday, May 26, a source in the Russian delegation confirmed to Sputnik.

"The meeting is scheduled for May 26 in a video conference mode," the source said.

