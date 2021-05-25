Normandy Four Political Advisers to Meet on May 26 Via Video Conference - Source

The political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four will meet in a video conference mode on Wednesday, May 26, a source in the Russian delegation confirmed to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four will meet in a video conference mode on Wednesday, May 26, a source in the Russian delegation confirmed to Sputnik.

"The meeting is scheduled for May 26 in a video conference mode," the source said.