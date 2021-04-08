Normandy Four Political Advisory to Meet on April 19 - Kremlin

The negotiations of political advisers in the Normandy Four format France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will be held on April 19, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday

"We will see, in the near future, I think there will be some kind of initiative.

The next negotiations have already been initiated, we agreed on April 19, we have initiated negotiations in the Normandy format. Let's see how the situation will change after this exchange of views at our level," Kozak said during a press conference.