Normandy Four Summit Being Prepared At Level Of Aides To Leaders - Kremlin Spokesman

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The preparations for a fresh Normandy Four summit on Ukraine are taking place at the level of presidential aides, after its completion the leaders will decide on the date of the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Of course, it is underway at the level of presidential aides.

The work is not completed yet, it remains to be seen what can be considered the finalized preparations for this summit by all sides," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkmenistan to attend a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"Only then, the presidents will decide on the date of such a meeting," Peskov stressed.

