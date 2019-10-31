UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normandy Four Summit Date Not Even Being Discussed - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:08 PM

Normandy Four Summit Date Not Even Being Discussed - Russian Foreign Ministry

The date of the fresh Normandy Four summit on Ukraine is not even being discussed as the previous agreements between the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine must be implemented first, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The date of the fresh Normandy Four summit on Ukraine is not even being discussed as the previous agreements between the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine must be implemented first, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Thursday.

Ukrainian telegram-channels earlier reported that a summit in the Normandy Four format to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine could take place on November 15. According to the reports, a meeting of leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany is planned, followed by a bilateral meeting of the Russian and the Ukrainian presidents.

"There is no information about the date at all. The date is not even being discussed at present - until everything that was agreed in Berlin in 2016 has been implemented," Rudenko said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Berlin November 2016 All

Recent Stories

Travelers from UAE can now fly to the Philippines ..

15 minutes ago

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa play a draw

29 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council to hold fifth meeti ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh women ODIs announced

35 minutes ago

Naseem, Sarfaraz shine on final day as Sindh secur ..

41 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Navy Rescued 200 Migrants Off Tripoli' ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.