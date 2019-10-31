Normandy Four Summit Date Not Even Being Discussed - Russian Foreign Ministry

The date of the fresh Normandy Four summit on Ukraine is not even being discussed as the previous agreements between the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine must be implemented first, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The date of the fresh Normandy Four summit on Ukraine is not even being discussed as the previous agreements between the leaders of Russia Germany and Ukraine must be implemented first, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Thursday.

Ukrainian telegram-channels earlier reported that a summit in the Normandy Four format to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine could take place on November 15. According to the reports, a meeting of leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany is planned, followed by a bilateral meeting of the Russian and the Ukrainian presidents.

"There is no information about the date at all. The date is not even being discussed at present - until everything that was agreed in Berlin in 2016 has been implemented," Rudenko said.