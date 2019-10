The date of the upcoming summit in the Normandy Four format on the situation in Ukraine has not been determined yet as the parties are still coordinating it, Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov told Sputnik on Friday

"There are no dates at this point, the date has not been agreed upon yet," Ivanov said.