Normandy Four Summit In Paris Expected To Last Almost 3 Hours

Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:22 PM

The talks of the Normandy Four leaders, which Paris will host later in the day, are expected to last two hours and 45 minutes, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

The summit of the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine is expected to start at around 6.00 p.m. Moscow time (15:00 GMT). After that, a joint press conference will be held.

A range of bilateral meetings will be held ahead of the summit. Putin will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, Putin's first bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy will be held in the Elysee Palace after the Normandy Four summit.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine to resolve the conflict between Kiev and the breakaway republics in Ukraine's east. The last Normandy Four meeting was held three years ago.

