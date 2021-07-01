UrduPoint.com
Normandy Four Summit Possible After Election Of German Chancellor - Kuleba

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Normandy Four Summit Possible After Election of German Chancellor - Kuleba

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Normandy Four summit on the Donbas crisis resolution could be held after the election of a new German chancellor, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

Elections to the German Bundestag are set for September 26, after which a new government will be formed.

"It seems to me Russia is now in its favorite standby mode. It will wait for the elections in Germany and France to end. The election of a new German chancellor could be a good context for the Normandy Four summit," Kuleba said in an interview with LIGA.net online news outlet.

