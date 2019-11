The program of the Normandy Four summit, to be held in Paris December 9, is being agreed, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The program of the Normandy Four summit, to be held in Paris December 9, is being agreed, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Wednesday.

"The program is being agreed," Ushakov said, adding that he was in contact with his French counterpart.