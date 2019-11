Leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will hold talks in the so-called Normady format in Paris on December 9, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing the French president's office

The Normandy format talks, which were introduced in June 2014, aim to resolve the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.