UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normandy Four Support Convening Another Summit If This Brings Results - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Normandy Four Support Convening Another Summit If This Brings Results - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) All parties of the Normandy Four format talks on Ukrainian settlement support the idea of convening a new summit but its potential expediency should be assessed beforehand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Normandy format talks were established to mediate the conflict in Eastern Ukraine in 2014. They include Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in the light of escalating tensions in Donbas.

"The conversation of resuming the Normandy format at the top level is actively ongoing. This idea is supported by all parties: Berlin, Paris, president Zelenskyy and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Peskov said during a television appearance on Russia's Channel One.

He added that before the decision could be made, experts have to assess the expediency of such a summit in terms of its potential results.

Last week, Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held lengthy talks in France during which they discussed the possibility of convening a new Normandy summit.

The Russian leader stressed that no alternatives to this format currently exist and that the sides should strive to achieve the reached agreements.

Earlier in July, Zelenskyy voiced a proposal to hold Normandy talks with the added participation of the United States and the United Kingdom.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive in its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in Donbas conflict, claims Russia has denied.

Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, including Normandy Four talks. Though three documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties continue to violate the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Paris Berlin Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence United Kingdom United States April July September TV All Government Top

Recent Stories

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

37 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal reviews matters regarding clubbing all ..

37 minutes ago

Kosovo Opposition Party Nominates First Woman for ..

37 minutes ago

Dead body of an aged man found in Hyderabad

37 minutes ago

Boy held for entering Bahauddin Zakariya Universit ..

37 minutes ago

Minister reviews activities of anti-dengue campaig ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.