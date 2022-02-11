UrduPoint.com

Normandy Four Talks Unblocked, Kiev Expects Meetings Will Be Held Frequently Now - Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The process of the Normandy Four talks on the Donbas settlement is unblocked, Kiev expects that further meetings will be held frequently, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Friday.

Berlin hosted the most recent negotiations of political advisers of the Normandy Four nations on Thursday.

"This is the second meeting of political advisers in the last two weeks, we can say that the process of the Normandy format is unblocked, it continues. I think that now, these meetings will be held very frequently," Yermak said at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Kharkiv.

The main achievement of the advisers' meetings so far is the fact that the parties are interested in continuing the dialogue, the official added.

