Normandy Four's Political Advisers Begin Talks On Ukraine Conflict In Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Normandy Four's Political Advisers Begin Talks on Ukraine Conflict in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Talks between political directors from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany began in Berlin on Tuesday, more than a year after the four national leaders discussed ways out of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy in Germany said Russia was represented by Dmitry Kozak, the president's deputy chief of staff.

The debate will focus on the progress in ending the seven-year-long war based on resolutions adopted at the 2019 Paris summit.

The previous meeting at the level of political advisers, hosted by Berlin in September, failed to achieve a breakthrough in the Ukrainian peace process. Kozak told reporters after the talks that the chief negotiators had a comprehensive discussion of all outstanding issues but there was no consensus.

