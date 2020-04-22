Top diplomats of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will hold a video conference next week to discuss peace process in Donbas, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Top diplomats of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will hold a video conference next week to discuss peace process in Donbas, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"We have agreed... to hold a video conference in the Normandy Format at the level of foreign ministers, and this video conference will take place next week," he told reporters.

The four nations were to hold a summit in Berlin in April, but Maas said he had talked to his counterparts and it was everyone's understanding that little progress had been made since the leaders last met in Paris in December.

"We have confirmed... that a significant number of agreements reached at the Paris summit have not been implemented yet. Prisoner swaps have finally begun. It is important to give a new impetus to the implementation of these decisions," Maas explained.

During their previous meeting, the four leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Minsk accords and called for a ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of this year. The Ukrainian government and militias in the breakaway provinces have twice exchanged war prisoners since December.