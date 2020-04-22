UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normandy Four's Top Diplomats Discuss Ukraine Peace Process Next Week - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:55 PM

Normandy Four's Top Diplomats Discuss Ukraine Peace Process Next Week - Berlin

Top diplomats of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will hold a video conference next week to discuss peace process in Donbas, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Top diplomats of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will hold a video conference next week to discuss peace process in Donbas, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"We have agreed... to hold a video conference in the Normandy Format at the level of foreign ministers, and this video conference will take place next week," he told reporters.

The four nations were to hold a summit in Berlin in April, but Maas said he had talked to his counterparts and it was everyone's understanding that little progress had been made since the leaders last met in Paris in December.

"We have confirmed... that a significant number of agreements reached at the Paris summit have not been implemented yet. Prisoner swaps have finally begun. It is important to give a new impetus to the implementation of these decisions," Maas explained.

During their previous meeting, the four leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Minsk accords and called for a ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of this year. The Ukrainian government and militias in the breakaway provinces have twice exchanged war prisoners since December.

Related Topics

Prisoner Ukraine Russia France German Germany Minsk Paris Berlin Progress April December Government Top

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

24 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

39 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.