Normandy Four's Top Diplomats To Continue Ukraine Talks In Coming Weeks - Le Drian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Normandy Four's Top Diplomats to Continue Ukraine Talks in Coming Weeks - Le Drian

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The top diplomats of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will continue talking on the Ukrainian conflict in the weeks ahead, the French foreign minister said after a four-way video conference on Thursday.

"We have agreed to continue our exchanges in this format in the coming weeks," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.

The virtual meeting of the so-called Normandy Four was the first high-level contact since the leaders' summit in Paris on December 9.

The ministers took stock of the progress in the implementation of Paris accords and discussed efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in Ukraine's war-torn eastern provinces.

"The participants agreed to call for a full ceasefire between the warring parties and urge the Trilateral Contact Group to act in this direction," Le Drian said.

The French and German diplomats insisted that the OSCE monitoring mission should have full access to the war zone and more efforts to protect civilians living along the line of separation between Ukrainian forces and militia.

