Normandy Leaders Agree on Political Steps for Elections in Southeastern Ukraine - Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Normandy Leaders agreed on political steps necessary for holding elections in Ukraine's southeast, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference following the Normandy format meeting in Paris.

"The objective is to be able to hold local elections in accordance with OSCE requirements," Merkel said on Monday. "It is clear that this task is not easily achievable. We hope that we have reached an agreement to reconvene in four months, and by that time the foreign ministers' advisers will have discussed the both political and security stipulations and worked out the necessary conditions for holding elections at the local level."