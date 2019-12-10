UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normandy Leaders Agree On Political Steps For Elections In Southeastern Ukraine - Merkel

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:30 AM

Normandy Leaders Agree on Political Steps for Elections in Southeastern Ukraine - Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Normandy Leaders agreed on political steps necessary for holding elections in Ukraine's southeast, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference following the Normandy format meeting in Paris.

"The objective is to be able to hold local elections in accordance with OSCE requirements," Merkel said on Monday. "It is clear that this task is not easily achievable. We hope that we have reached an agreement to reconvene in four months, and by that time the foreign ministers' advisers will have discussed the both political and security stipulations and worked out the necessary conditions for holding elections at the local level."

Related Topics

Ukraine German Paris Angela Merkel Agreement

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

3 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

3 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

4 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

4 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

5 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.