'Normandy Meeting' in Germany Confirms Common Adherence to Minsk-2 - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Berlin was long and difficult, but it confirmed the common desire to implement the Minsk agreements, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said.

"The political advisers of the Normandy format, who met yesterday in Berlin, continued to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements, in particular its political, humanitarian and security aspects. Even if the discussions were long and difficult, they confirmed the common desire to implement the Minsk agreements," the spokesperson said at a briefing.