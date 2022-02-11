UrduPoint.com

'Normandy Meeting' In Germany Confirms Common Adherence To Minsk-2 - Paris

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 08:20 PM

'Normandy Meeting' in Germany Confirms Common Adherence to Minsk-2 - Paris

The meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Berlin was long and difficult, but it confirmed the common desire to implement the Minsk agreements, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Berlin was long and difficult, but it confirmed the common desire to implement the Minsk agreements, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said.

"The political advisers of the Normandy format, who met yesterday in Berlin, continued to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements, in particular its political, humanitarian and security aspects. Even if the discussions were long and difficult, they confirmed the common desire to implement the Minsk agreements," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Minsk Berlin

Recent Stories

Traders meet President RCB Brig. Salman Nazar

Traders meet President RCB Brig. Salman Nazar

1 minute ago
 RAW-backed TTP launches India chapter to target Pa ..

RAW-backed TTP launches India chapter to target Pakistan, Indian minorities

1 minute ago
 Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways

Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways

1 minute ago
 Yan earns China's first ever Olympic sliding medal ..

Yan earns China's first ever Olympic sliding medal

1 minute ago
 Canada's Ontario Declares State of Emergency Over ..

Canada's Ontario Declares State of Emergency Over Freedom Convoy Protests - Prem ..

1 minute ago
 Ontario to Impose Fines, Up To a Year in Prison in ..

Ontario to Impose Fines, Up To a Year in Prison in Response to Trucker Protests ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>