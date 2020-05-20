UrduPoint.com
Normandy Summit Possible Only After Progress On Paris Decisions- Russian Diplomatic Source

Russia is not trying to get out of a direct dialogue with Ukraine but a new Normandy summit is possible only after some progress on Paris decisions, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier on Wednesday that he was prepared for any format of talks to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Zelenskyy added that he had not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin lately but this dialogue was inevitable � "we have to talk, we have to reach agreement."

"Moscow never shies away when there is a chance to reach agreement," the source said, adding that Putin had never tried to avoid dialogue.

"As for a new summit of the Normandy four, yes, there are conditions � the implementation of the decisions of the previous summit in Paris and agreeing of the final document in advance. Only one decision made in Paris out of seven has been somewhat carried out the exchange of detainees. So, we can only talk about a new meeting when there has been progress on all Paris points. And this is still far away," the source said.

