MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Norilsk Nickel can appeal the size of the fine calculated by the Russian ecology watchdog after the fuel spill in the north of the country, but all data has been officially recorded, Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin told reporters.

The mining company said earlier in the day it disagreed with the size of the fine.

The ecology watchdog (Rosprirodnadzor) estimates the damage to the environment caused by the diesel spill at 147.7 billion rubles ($2 billion). Nornickel reiterated that it was ready to pay for the clean-up of the accident consequences.

"The damage to the environment and the clean-up of the accident's consequences are two incomparable things. If the company is ready to prove in court that it is not guilty, it has a right to do so. We saw the consequences of the accident, officially recorded all data on the damage. Rosprirodnadzor has calculated the damages," Kobylkin said.