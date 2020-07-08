UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nornickel Can Appeal Ecology Watchdog's Fine, But All Fuel Spill Data Recorded - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:15 PM

Nornickel Can Appeal Ecology Watchdog's Fine, But All Fuel Spill Data Recorded - Minister

Norilsk Nickel can appeal the size of the fine calculated by the Russian ecology watchdog after the fuel spill in the north of the country, but all data has been officially recorded, Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Norilsk Nickel can appeal the size of the fine calculated by the Russian ecology watchdog after the fuel spill in the north of the country, but all data has been officially recorded, Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin told reporters.

The mining company said earlier in the day it disagreed with the size of the fine.

The ecology watchdog (Rosprirodnadzor) estimates the damage to the environment caused by the diesel spill at 147.7 billion rubles ($2 billion). Nornickel reiterated that it was ready to pay for the clean-up of the accident consequences.

"The damage to the environment and the clean-up of the accident's consequences are two incomparable things. If the company is ready to prove in court that it is not guilty, it has a right to do so. We saw the consequences of the accident, officially recorded all data on the damage. Rosprirodnadzor has calculated the damages," Kobylkin said.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Company Fine Norilsk All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 08 July 2020

7 seconds ago

Online training for tourism workers to help mitiga ..

8 seconds ago

Taliban Claim Responsibility for 2 Fresh Attacks o ..

13 seconds ago

S. Africa reports record single-day deaths related ..

3 minutes ago

S.African pupils miss meals as virus limits school ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 08 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.