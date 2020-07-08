UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nornickel Contests Russian Ecology Watchdog's Assessment Of Fuel Spill Environment Damage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:25 PM

Nornickel Contests Russian Ecology Watchdog's Assessment of Fuel Spill Environment Damage

Norilsk Nickel is contesting the Russian ecology watchdog's (Rosprirodnadzor) assessment of the damage from the fuel spill at one of the company's power stations but reiterated on Wednesday its readiness to clean up the consequences of the accident in northern Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Norilsk Nickel is contesting the Russian ecology watchdog's (Rosprirodnadzor) assessment of the damage from the fuel spill at one of the company's power stations but reiterated on Wednesday its readiness to clean up the consequences of the accident in northern Russia.

Rosprirodnadzor has estimated the amount of damages at 147.7 billion rubles ($2 billion).

The company said that it was "contesting the amount of damage to the environment caused by the fuel spill and calculated by the Federal environment monitoring service."

"At the same time, the company confirms its commitment to assuming the expenses for cleaning up the consequences of the accident," Nornickel said in a statement.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Company Norilsk Same From Billion

Recent Stories

Tired Cliches Dominate Canadian Coverage of COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

UK, Saudi Arabia Discuss Defense Cooperation to En ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman on Rumored Am ..

6 minutes ago

Snowboard world champion 'Chumpy' Pullin dies aged ..

6 minutes ago

Yemeni Military Says Houthis Sustained Losses in A ..

10 minutes ago

Ruling on Scythian Gold From Crimea Postponed Beca ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.