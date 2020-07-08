(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Norilsk Nickel is contesting the Russian ecology watchdog's (Rosprirodnadzor) assessment of the damage from the fuel spill at one of the company's power stations but reiterated on Wednesday its readiness to clean up the consequences of the accident in northern Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Norilsk Nickel is contesting the Russian ecology watchdog's (Rosprirodnadzor) assessment of the damage from the fuel spill at one of the company's power stations but reiterated on Wednesday its readiness to clean up the consequences of the accident in northern Russia.

Rosprirodnadzor has estimated the amount of damages at 147.7 billion rubles ($2 billion).

The company said that it was "contesting the amount of damage to the environment caused by the fuel spill and calculated by the Federal environment monitoring service."

"At the same time, the company confirms its commitment to assuming the expenses for cleaning up the consequences of the accident," Nornickel said in a statement.