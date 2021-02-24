Nornickel Partially Suspends Operations at Oktyabrsky, Taimyrsky Mines Due to Flooding

Russian mining giant Nornickel, the world's largest palladium and nickel producer, partially suspended the activities of the Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines due to flooding; the impact of the suspension on the forecast for metal production will be assessed later, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russian mining giant Nornickel, the world's largest palladium and nickel producer, partially suspended the activities of the Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines due to flooding; the impact of the suspension on the forecast for metal production will be assessed later, the company said.

"On February 12, during tunnelling operations, natural groundwater inflow was detected at the 350 meters depth mark in the mine headwall at Oktyabrsky mine. Due to the increased water inflow to the drainage systems of the mine and in accordance with safety procedures and applicable law, the Company has partially suspended operations at the mine until flooding ceases. The waterlogging is currently being eliminated," the company said.

According to the first vice-president of the company Sergey Dyachenko, the consequences of the partial suspension of mines for the forecast of metal production will be assessed after the end of the work.

"Operations at the Taimyrsky mine have also been partially suspended, since there are connected underground workings between the two mines, and water has found its way into this mine's horizon. We are currently installing a cofferdam to stop further water inflow. Once the cofferdam is in place, we will be able to estimate the amount of water accumulated in the mine workings and enhance our response efforts to drain the workings as quickly as possible," Dyachenko also said.