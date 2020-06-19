Nornickel Spent $72Mln on Cleaning Up Diesel Spill in North of Russia - Head of Company

(@FahadShabbir)

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) mining giant spent 5 billion rubles ($72 million) on cleaning up after a diesel spill at a power station owned by the company's subsidiary, President and Chairman of the Management Board of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) mining giant spent 5 billion rubles ($72 million) on cleaning up after a diesel spill at a power station owned by the company's subsidiary, President and Chairman of the Management board of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, said Friday.

"At of this moment, 5 billion rubles has been spent. And we intend to honor our commitments, will keep funding it. Not a single budget ruble will have to be spent on this," Potanin said a ta a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The company will allocate 11 billion rubles for additional inspections of its facilities in 2021, Potanin said.