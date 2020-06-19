UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nornickel Spent $72Mln On Cleaning Up Diesel Spill In North Of Russia - Head Of Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:54 PM

Nornickel Spent $72Mln on Cleaning Up Diesel Spill in North of Russia - Head of Company

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) mining giant spent 5 billion rubles ($72 million) on cleaning up after a diesel spill at a power station owned by the company's subsidiary, President and Chairman of the Management Board of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) mining giant spent 5 billion rubles ($72 million) on cleaning up after a diesel spill at a power station owned by the company's subsidiary, President and Chairman of the Management board of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, said Friday.

"At of this moment, 5 billion rubles has been spent. And we intend to honor our commitments, will keep funding it. Not a single budget ruble will have to be spent on this," Potanin said a ta a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The company will allocate 11 billion rubles for additional inspections of its facilities in 2021, Potanin said.

Related Topics

Budget Company Vladimir Putin Norilsk Billion Million

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

1 hour ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

2 hours ago

Sane heading for Man City exit after rejecting dea ..

39 seconds ago

Call to utilize massive quantity of iron ore found ..

2 hours ago

No disagreements among members over EU borrowing f ..

41 seconds ago

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.